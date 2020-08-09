State Street Corp Has $4.39 Million Stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of Tribune Publishing worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPCO. BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Huber Research cut Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Publishing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TPCO opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Tribune Publishing Co will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

