State Street Corp Increases Stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.15% of Overstock.com worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Overstock.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Overstock.com by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Overstock.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Overstock.com by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In related news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,469 shares of company stock worth $458,575. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.53 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Overstock.com Inc has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.