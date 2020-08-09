State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.30% of Clarus worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth about $348,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $370.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.17. Clarus Corp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Corp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

