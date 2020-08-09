State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.82% of Transcat worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 35.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Transcat by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $28.20 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

