State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.53% of Aprea Therapeutics worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,008,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,368,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 129.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $603.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $8,350,838.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Rocklage sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $8,963,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,001,867 shares of company stock valued at $33,021,300 in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

