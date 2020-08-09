State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Home Bancorp worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $25.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

