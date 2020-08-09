State Street Corp Purchases 109,634 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,634 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.53% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,430.64% and a negative return on equity of 6,659.51%. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 363,636 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

