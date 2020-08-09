State Street Corp Purchases 150,442 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

State Street Corp raised its position in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,442 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 87.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of AJX opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Great Ajax Corp has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.