State Street Corp Purchases 157,269 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.10% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 79,438 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 73,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $157.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 86.62% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.