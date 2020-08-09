State Street Corp Purchases 22,555 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.28% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

LBRT stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 3.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

