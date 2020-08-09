State Street Corp Purchases 26,289 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

State Street Corp increased its position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.47% of Albireo Pharma worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 255,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Albireo Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

