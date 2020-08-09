State Street Corp Purchases 33,071 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

State Street Corp grew its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.93% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.