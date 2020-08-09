State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Scholar Rock worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 162.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

SRRK stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $394.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 255.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRRK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

