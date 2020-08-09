State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.77% of Macatawa Bank worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 28.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 67,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $247.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.