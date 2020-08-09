State Street Corp Sells 10,702 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.45% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 233.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,766.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,560. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RBB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

