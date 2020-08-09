State Street Corp Sells 12,994 Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Cytosorbents worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

CTSO stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Cytosorbents Corp has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%. Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

