State Street Corp Sells 14,028 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,028 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.85% of National Bankshares worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 108,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.48. National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

