State Street Corp Sells 29,831 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 653,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,981.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 50,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $566,087.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock worth $1,378,193. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

