State Street Corp Sells 6,336 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.82% of BankFinancial worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 94,530 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 156,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 67,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. BankFinancial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $112.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.48.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other BankFinancial news, insider John G. Manos purchased 6,600 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $52,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

