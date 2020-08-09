State Street Corp Sells 6,531 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.50% of Summit Financial Group worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMMF opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $196.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

