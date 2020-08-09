Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 233.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Stratus Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

