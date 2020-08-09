Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Summit Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Summit Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Summit Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $575.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,246.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

