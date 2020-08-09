TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $437.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 304.01%. Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

