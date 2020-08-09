Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,033 put options on the company. This is an increase of 808% compared to the typical volume of 334 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $1,342,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,268,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 898,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

