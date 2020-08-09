Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Tremont Mortgage Trust worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

