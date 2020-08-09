Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of UI opened at $191.55 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $199.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.26. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 191.57%. The company had revenue of $337.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

