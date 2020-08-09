United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

USLM stock opened at $92.73 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $521.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

