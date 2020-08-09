ValuEngine Downgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Business First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.89. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,825.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

