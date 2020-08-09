Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $80.04

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and traded as high as $81.15. Venture Life Group shares last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 79,467 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.60. The company has a market cap of $67.81 million and a P/E ratio of 81.00.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

