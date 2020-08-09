WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$100.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

TSE WSP opened at C$85.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$83.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.04. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.0100005 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

