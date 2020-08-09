Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.20

Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and traded as low as $6.18. Yintech Investment shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 17,977 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Yintech Investment in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $447.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $69.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yintech Investment by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yintech Investment by 31.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yintech Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN)

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

