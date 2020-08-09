Yu Group (LON:YU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.43

Yu Group PLC (LON:YU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and traded as low as $76.66. Yu Group shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 29,161 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

About Yu Group (LON:YU)

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Yu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.