Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Hold

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agenus beat on both earnings and revenues in Q1. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. It is also advancing a combination study of CTLA-4 targeting antibody, zalifrelimab, and its PD-1 targeting antibody, balstilimab, for second-line cervical cancer. A filing is expected in 2020. Further, the company has partnership with bigwig Gilead Sciences, which lends it with the much-needed infusion of cash to advance its pipeline development. It filed several IND applications, which are now set for clinical studies. However, with no approved product in its portfolio and only a few candidates in mid-stage development, Agenus is still a few years away from launching a product to the market. This is a major concern. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGEN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $572.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.94.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 384,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $1,370,969.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,760,932.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

