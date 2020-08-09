Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 385.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

