$0.07 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on TAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 199,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 64.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 253,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TransAlta by 219.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

