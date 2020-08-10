$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 792,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 184,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.59 on Thursday. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $637.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.11.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

