12,724 Shares in NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $78,172.08. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.00. Insiders have acquired 40,553 shares of company stock worth $543,075 in the last quarter.

Shares of NREF opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

