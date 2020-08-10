14,992 Shares in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.68% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFFC opened at $34.95 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

