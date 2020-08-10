16,626 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 44.2% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

