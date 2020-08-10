221,513 Shares in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 221,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Tufin Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

