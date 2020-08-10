22,175 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Haemonetics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $62,002.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $446,324.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

