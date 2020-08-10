Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $15.50, 410,857 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 417,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $812.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 514,502 shares of company stock worth $4,910,628. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

