Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

