Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 26.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 112.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 64.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get Bank First National alerts:

NYSE:BFC opened at $63.95 on Friday. Bank First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Bank First National

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.