Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Virtusa by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 266,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

