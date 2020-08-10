Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 65.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $33.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.79.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.86). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOHO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.