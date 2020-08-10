Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,473 shares of company stock worth $10,761,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.