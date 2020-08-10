Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 5.9%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.52, 218,270 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 255,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $524.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 196.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 302,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,400.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 73,103 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 146.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

