Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the first quarter worth $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,385,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after acquiring an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 191,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 48,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the first quarter worth $155,000.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

NYSE:NFJ opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.