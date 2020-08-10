ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 83.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDOG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDOG opened at $22.94 on Friday. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $28.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.